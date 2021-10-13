CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit City Council approves ordinance to overhaul towing

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit City Council has approved an ordinance aimed at overhauling the city’s towing industry, which has been pockmarked by corruption and scandal. City Council member Andre Spivey recently resigned after pleading guilty to taking bribes from towing interests. Two other Council members, Scott Benson and Janee Ayers, had their homes and offices raided as part of an FBI corruption investigation called “Operation Northern Hook” (neither has been charged with wrongdoing thus far). Multiple Detroit police officers have also been convicted of taking bribes from towers.

