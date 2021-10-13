Detroit City Council approves ordinance to overhaul towing

The nation is truly saddened by the passing of Colin Powell. A distinguished American leader and trailblazer, I had the great pleasure of meeting Powell on several occasions and even enjoyed a private dinner with him while he was secretary of state. He was unquestionably the most distinguished military officer of my generation, and I greatly admired him. His life had its share of contradictions and ironies, although former President Donald Trump's statement on Tuesday managed to both ignore and mischaracterize what made him such an important figure.

POTUS ・ 3 HOURS AGO