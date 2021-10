🎵”There’s a great, big, beautiful tomorrow shining at the end of every day…”🎵. Sorry for the tune, we’ve made some visits to Magic Kingdom over the past few days and we just can’t get it out of our heads! Now, we’re bringing you an update on everything NEW in Disney World’s flagship park. Let’s take a look at all the updates in food, construction, and merchandise!

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO