Neon Burton Release New Album Mighty Mondeo

By JJ Koczan
theobelisk.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ll readily admit that it was the charm of the cover art for Neon Burton‘s Mighty Mondeo that got me on board, but the Cologne, Germany, three-piece’s flowing heavy psychedelia and fuzz provided ready backup for that initial impulse. Their second full-length behind 2018’s Neontology, the album came out yesterday through their Bandcamp. I’ve no word on intentions toward a physical pressing, but at six songs and 42 minutes, it’s certainly viable for any format on which they might want to place it, and the depth of tone in “Sundazed” and the psych-funky title-track argue well enough for full LP-style indulging, needle on platter and all that. “Neon Sleep” has shades of Sungrazer and My Sleeping Karma if you need further convincing.

theobelisk.net

