Former Plainfield teacher, coach accused of having inappropriate relationships with students due back in court

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A judge reduced the bond for the former Plainfield teacher and coach accused of having inappropriate relationships with male students under the age of 16.

Craig McCue, 31, of North Stonington, appeared in court Danielson Superior Court Wednesday after Plainfield Police arrested him Tuesday. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree and seven counts of risk of injury to a minor.

His attorney Stephen McEleny left the court without comment.

Back in May, Plainfield Police initiated an investigation after receiving a complaint from a concerned parent regarding inappropriate text messages on their son’s cell phone. Some of these messages included inappropriate photographs and the admission of giving the child marijuana, police said.

The investigation revealed McCue, Plainfield Central School’s eighth-grade social studies teacher at the time, sent those messages. According to court papers, some of the texts stated that “they loved each other.” McCue also commented on pictures of the boy showing his abs and his friends, saying “that’s kinda hot” and “cuties.”

Police determined McCue had several inappropriate relationships with other minors.

Police said they also uncovered other victims who reported being kissed by McCue. Others reported being touched in their private areas by him, oftentimes in his car after going to the gym together.

Police said all victims were under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged inappropriate relationships and were either students, former students, or players he had coached.

“We always say to parents if you see a red flag, keep digging,” said Plainfield Police Deputy Chief William Wolfburg.

In a statement Tuesday, Plainfield Public Schools said McCue was placed on administrative leave with pay when they learned of the pending investigation last spring, adding they took steps to ensure he would not enter school property.

School officials said McCue resigned while the investigation was pending, and he has not been an employee of the school district during the 2021-22 academic year.

At the request of McCue’s attorney, the judge reduced McCue’s bond from $200,000 to just under $100,000, including $33,000 each for three warrants.

“I think everybody’s still in shock,” said Plainfield parent Rebecca Knowlton. “It could have gone on for years and not been caught and thankfully it’s stopping now.”

McCue will be back in court Wednesday morning when he is expected to post bond and be released.

Plainfield Police is asking anyone who may have additional information related to McCue to contact them at (860) 564-0804.

