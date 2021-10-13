CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City Council Passes Motion Aimed at Using CA Funds to Clean Near Freeways

By City News Service
 6 days ago

The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion today aimed at using funds from the $100 billion California Comeback Plan to. clean public spaces near freeways. The motion was introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez and directs the Chief Legislative Analyst and the City Administrative Officer to report on the state’s budget, including the $1.5 billion investment to clean public spaces, and identify the amounts of funding and planned expenditures that will benefit Los Angeles and clean public spaces near highways.

