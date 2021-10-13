CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Atlanta Braves return to NL Championship Series after eliminating Milwaukee in 4 games, to face winner of Dodgers-Giants

By The Associated Press
darnews.com
 6 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) -- Atlanta Braves return to NL Championship Series after eliminating Milwaukee in 4 games, to face winner of Dodgers-Giants.

www.darnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Atlanta#Dodgers Giants#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Dodgers: LA Reveals the Rest of the NLCS Rotation Against the Atlanta Braves

After having to break the “in case of emergency’ glass against the Giants in Game 5 with the use of Max Scherzer, the Dodgers had to rethink their approach for Game 1 of the NLCS against Atlanta. While they could have trotted Max out there for the first game, they thought it wise to go in a different direction.
MLB
darnews.com

Bats finally wake up but Hader falters, Brewers eliminated

ATLANTA (AP) -- At least the Milwaukee Brewers came out swinging. Even if Christian Yelich went down looking at the end. Milwaukee was 0 for 20 with runners in scoring position during the NL Division Series until RBI singles by Omar Narvaez and Lorenzo Cain produced a 2-0 advantage against Atlanta in Game 4.
MLB
CBS LA

Taylor’s Blunder, Other Missed Chances Put LA In NLCS Hole

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hurried around second base before having second thoughts. He peaked over his shoulder, then hit the brakes. The Los Angeles Dodgers had trouble getting all the way around the bases throughout Saturday night’s NL Championship Series opener. None stung quite like Taylor’s blunder. Taylor got caught in a rundown in the ninth inning, ending the Dodgers’ last scoring chance before Austin Riley’s game-ending RBI single in bottom of the inning lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win. The Dodgers were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven, leaving manager Dave Roberts to...
MLB
darnews.com

A capsule look at the Dodgers-Braves playoff series

A capsule look at the best-of-seven National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. A capsule look at the best-of-seven National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves:. Schedule: (All times EDT) Game 1, Saturday, at Atlanta, 8:07 p.m. (TBS); Game 2,...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy