Will a Universal Charger Connector Be a Good Idea?

High-resolution wireless audio is the future for the market, and consumers are demanding it. In fact, in recent surveys conducted by Qualcomm, sound quality is the top priority for end-users, with 52% of the respondents saying that they are seeking high-resolution or lossless quality audio. To support this demand, streaming services from Apple, Spotify, and Amazon have all made recent commitments to supporting high-resolution streaming audio in the future, but how will wireless earphones and other consumer hardware keep up? The consumer experience will be negatively impacted if device makers don’t catch-up to create products that can support the delivery of high-resolution music to the user. In the case of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) devices, choosing a Bluetooth Audio SoC that supports high-resolution audio codecs with robust connectivity becomes important. Moreover, the speaker drivers deliver the last mile of audio to the user’s ears and choosing drivers that can deliver high-fidelity audio in a compact form factor becomes very critical.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO