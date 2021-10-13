'Broadcasting' support for safe COVID-19 measures, healthcare workers
Socially distanced people stood near traffic lights on Oak Ridge Turnpike Saturday, Oct. 9, to support "public health measures." Demonstrators held signs encouraging people to get vaccines. Other signs opposed the idea of a special called session by the Tennessee General Assembly to take action to prevent schools from imposing mask requirements. Still others thanked medical workers, including first responders, and government-paid employees such as those in emergency medical services, firefighters and police.www.oakridger.com
Comments / 0