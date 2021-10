There’s Scarlet and Sebastian and Atlas and Orion. There’s Decker and Pongo and Gizmo and Roman. And, we can’t forget Freckles. “She’s a good mama,” says Terry Carr, scratching the speckled goat behind the ears. Carr and the 150 goats he looks after are from the Texas franchise of Rent-a-Ruminant,...

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO