CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Exploring the Endogenous Nature of Meme Stocks Using the Log-Periodic Power Law Model and Confidence Indicator

By Hideyuki Takagi
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

This study examined the endogenous nature of negative bubbles forming in meme stocks with the Log-Periodic Power Law (LPPL) Confidence Indicator (CI). A meme stock is a stock that has gained a significant amount of

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
seeitmarket.com

Can Major Stock Indices Clear Pivotal Resistance Levels?

Both the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Dow Jones Industrials ETF (DIA) are poised to hit new highs, while the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) and the small-cap index Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) have a bit more territory to clear. The above chart shows pivotal areas to clear in each...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

Meme stocks tend to move more on social media chatter than on fundamentals. The noise surrounding such stocks often obscures their actual value. The Securities & Exchange Commission just debunked virtually all the grand conspiracies surrounding internet chatrooms' favorite meme stocks of early 2021. Its 44-page report found no evidence of collusion or naked shorting. The report concluded that the price surges of meme stocks like AMC Entertainment were more the results of investor euphoria, and less driven by the mother of all short squeezes.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yahoo#Tsla#Gamestop Corp#Gme#Koss Corporation#Ap#General Finance#Gn#Risk Management
TheStreet

GameStop, AMC Rise; SEC Report Debunks Meme-Stock Conspiracy Ideas

Videogame retailer GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report and movie-theater chain AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report firmed on Tuesday after the Securities and Exchange Commission issued a report on trading in the so-called meme stocks. The report examined the roller-coaster...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
crossroadstoday.com

5 Ways to Invest in Meme Stocks More Safely

2021 could go down on Wall Street as the year of the meme stock. If you’ve watched the wild ups and downs of stocks like GameStop (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), you might be tempted to get in on the action. As of Friday, GameStop shares were up almost 900% year to date. AMC shares were still up by nearly 1,800%.
STOCKS
seeitmarket.com

Are Stock Market Indices Set To Move Higher On Monday?

As seen on the above chart, two of the major indices including the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) cleared prior resistance from their 50-Day moving averages (DMA). On the other hand, the Russell 2000 (IWM) has resistance near $230 and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) has overhead...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Meme Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by 40% or More

While the hype surrounding popular short-squeeze candidates is fading, some new names have been hogging the spotlight of late. Wall Street analysts expect Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), and ContextLogic (WISH) to gain 40% or more in price in the coming months because they are among the most-mentioned stocks on subreddit WallStreetBets. So, let’s discuss.Meme stocks remain a controversial topic in the stock market because they generate momentum based primarily on retail investors’ interest due to the buzz around them on various social media platforms. While the massive GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) short squeeze earlier this year caused a stir in the market, the hype surrounding some famous names has begun to fade. However, some new names have been added to the meme stock frenzy and are causing buzz on the subreddit WallStreetBets.
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Meme Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in October

Meme stocks gained immense popularity earlier this year following the GameStop (NYSE:GME) short squeeze due to social media hype. While the dizzying rallies caught the attention of retail traders, most meme stocks are risky as their fundamental strength does not back up these massive gains. We believe fundamentally weak meme stocks Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC), Rocket Lab (RKLB), and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) could see a significant pullback in the near term. So, investors should avoid these stocks for now.Meme stocks emerged as a pandemic-induced diversion, fueled by the hype surrounding them on social media forums. They gained immense popularity following the GameStop (GME) short squeeze triggered by retail traders earlier this year, and the craze continues with social media platforms influencing retail investors’ investment decisions. However, while the massive price gains of meme stocks look tempting, the performance for most of them may not be sustainable given their weak fundamentals.
STOCKS
WFMZ-TV Online

Vinco, Bethlehem's 'meme stock,' changes name to ZASH; shares fall

Vinco Ventures Inc., Bethlehem's 'meme stock,' changed its name Wednesday to ZASH Global Media Entertainment Corp. and shuffled its management. Investors were not impressed by the new title or personnel moves, and the company's shares fell. Vinco/ZASH shares closed at $6.38 Wednesday, down about 18%. The decline continued Thursday, with the shares, trading under the ticker BBIG, down down to $6.15 at 10:10 a.m.
BETHLEHEM, PA
seeitmarket.com

Market Outlook Remains Bullish As Stock Indices Flex Muscle

The S&P 500 Index rallied for the fifth straight session on Tuesday, pushing higher by 0.74%. The index is less than 1% away from an all-time high with things pointing higher into Wednesday morning (futures). The S&P 500 Index has a strongly bullish intermediate Market Forecast posture; it’s currently trading...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Unity Software benefits from the growing demand for interactive content. Tesla is the world's premiere electric vehicle maker, and should retain that position for years to come. Sea Limited is expanding rapidly in three lucrative business segments: digital entertainment, e-commerce, and fintech. Although the once white-hot returns of investing guru...
STOCKS
hackernoon.com

Meme Stocks: What Do they Mean for The Stock Market?

A meme stock is a stock that has seen a sudden increase in volume because of every other reason except the company’s performance. GameStop is a textbook example of a company whose stocks were destined to go down. Experts attribute this spike in popularity to a number of factors, such as the pandemic and the proliferation of zero-commission stock market software. In the first half of 2021 alone, more than 10 million trading accounts have been created. Industry giants now consider social media sentiment tracking as an essential part of the business.
STOCKS
CNBC

Meme stocks: What are they and why you should be careful buying them

There's a good chance you have seen the term "meme stock" splashed across headlines in the past year — even if you aren't actively following business news. The meme stock craze, driven largely by investors on social media platforms and in online forums like Reddit, caused certain stocks to go viral. Perhaps the most famous was the WallStreetBets Reddit thread that encouraged people to buy GameStop and AMC Entertainment stock at the beginning of 2021.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy