1 dead following head-on crash on Greensburg Road in Plum

Metro Creative

A New Kensington man died in a crash on Greensburg Road in Plum Tuesday, according to Allegheny County police.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the deceased man as Enzo Grosse, 21, of New Kensington.

Police said they were notified around 7:45 p.m. of the crash in the 1600 block of Greensburg Road.

Police said investigators determined Grosse was driving a car that crossed the center line and hit a pickup driven by a 36-year-old man.

Police did not identify the driver of the pickup, who was taken to an unidentified hospital in stable condition.

Greensburg Road was closed in both directions in the area of the PennDOT Driver’s License Center. The road reopened around midnight, an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said.