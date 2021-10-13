CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegheny County, PA

1 dead following head-on crash on Greensburg Road in Plum

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIpGJ_0cPPxEEa00
Metro Creative

A New Kensington man died in a crash on Greensburg Road in Plum Tuesday, according to Allegheny County police.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the deceased man as Enzo Grosse, 21, of New Kensington.

Police said they were notified around 7:45 p.m. of the crash in the 1600 block of Greensburg Road.

Police said investigators determined Grosse was driving a car that crossed the center line and hit a pickup driven by a 36-year-old man.

Police did not identify the driver of the pickup, who was taken to an unidentified hospital in stable condition.

Greensburg Road was closed in both directions in the area of the PennDOT Driver’s License Center. The road reopened around midnight, an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana County

Two people were killed early Tuesday in a head-on crash involving a sedan and an SUV along Route 56 in rural Indiana County, according to state police. The crash happened at 5:51 a.m. near the highway’s intersection at Sunflower Lane in Brush Valley Township about six miles east of Homer City.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Loretto man, 64, dies following Indiana County rollover crash

A Cambria County man was killed after the tractor trailer he was hauling rolled over multiple times in a crash early Sunday morning in Cherryhill Township. Lynn Farabaugh, 64, of Loretto, died of injuries sustained when the truck he was using to haul soybeans began to roll as it approached the intersection of Route 553 and North Harmony Road, according to a witness who spoke with state police.
LORETTO, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
8K+
Followers
909
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy