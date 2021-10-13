Three, including shooter, dead at Memphis Postal Service facility

Three people were killed in a shooting at a Memphis Postal Service facility on Tuesday, and a third person identified as the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

All three who died were U.S. Postal Service workers, The Associated Press reported, citing FBI spokeswoman Lisa-Anne Culp.

"We are working jointly with the Memphis Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. At this time there is no additional information the Inspection Service can release," the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said, according to CNN.

The names of the victims or shooter weren’t released, and police say there is no ongoing threat at the facility. It is also unclear what type of gun was used.

A white four-door car was towed from the facility during the investigation, but it is unknown who the vehicle belongs to, according to the AP.

“The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis,” the Postal Service said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

The facility was in the Orange Mound neighborhood in downtown Memphis.

The Hill has reached out to the Postal Service, the FBI and the Memphis Police Department for comment.