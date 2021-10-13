UTRGV Harlingen Collegiate High opens new campus

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Tuesday was a big day for students at Harlingen CISD. The school district partnered up with UTRGV to open the new Harlingen Collegiate High School campus.

Students at the new school told ValleyCentral they feel they are on a real college campus But that’s not the only reason students are excited.

“I chose to come to Harlingen Collegiate High, formally known as Early College High School to earn college credits before I graduate high school.” said Senior Class President Sierra Vidaurri. “The close-knit family atmosphere of it really makes the student feel safe and happy here.”

Through this partnership with UTRGV, student who graduate from Harlingen Collegiate High will be automatically accepted into the university. Harlingen CISD School Board President Gerry Fleuriet said students are also getting hands-on experience in the classroom.

They will be working in person with college professors, it’s an opportunity of a lifetime and I truly believe that it is a life-changing experience for our children,” Fleuriet said.

And as Fleuriet welcomed students to their new campus Tuesday morning, she hopes they will be inspired to achieve their academic goals.

“I have been involved in public education in Harlingen since I myself was in the Harlingen schools,” Fleuriet said. “To think that we have come to this point and achieved this level of extortionary opportunity for our students is absolutely a dream come true.”

And as for students Collegiate High, they are just glad to be on a new campus especially after last school year.

“Everyone is very excited, everybody wanted to come to the new campus as soon as possible especially after being at home for a whole year,”Vidaurri said. ” Everybody is ready to come back in person.”

