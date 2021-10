After 50 years of weddings and banquets, the Fox Hill Inn in Brookfield has been listed for sale. It's been one of the premiere wedding and banquet halls in Western Connecticut for almost 50 years, now the popular catering hall, located just off Federal Road, is listed on the market by Scalzo Real Estate. According to loopnet.com, the property will become available in January of 2022, and right now the sale price listed is $3.25 million for the property which is situated on 3.53 acres, and is 23,512 sq. ft. which includes two buildings built in 1971.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 8 DAYS AGO