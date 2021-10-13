Middletown denies developer's search for water; town considering 144-acre annexation

A proposal to annex a 144-acre property into Middletown — and the new, low-density development that could come with it — faces concerns about water usage following a vote by the town's commissioners.

The commissioners voted 4-1 Monday night not to pursue an attempt to get the Maryland Department of the Environment to allocate the town extra water for the property's eventual development.

The annexation of the AC Jets property along U.S. 40 Alternate west of Hollow Road can still continue on to public hearings before the town's commissioners and Planning Commission toward an eventual vote on approval.

But Monday's vote was not the result they were looking for, said Bruce Dean, an attorney for the applicants.

“It's unfortunate,” Dean said Tuesday, adding his clients were hoping to work collaboratively with the town on a process that could find more water and create a gateway project on the eastern edge of the town.

The commissioners' decision not to pursue the so-called “Brinkley Bill” option — which allows MDE to give priority to municipalities when allocating water in Frederick, Carroll, and Washington counties — would dramatically complicate planning for the project.

The Hollow Creek aquifer, where the property is located, is over-allocated, meaning water for developing the project would have to come from another aquifer.

The site isn't expected to be developed for about 10 years, even if the annexation is approved.

The annexation proposal has run into resistance from members of the community, Burgess John Miller said before the vote.

Even with the potential of getting more water allocated from the state, trying to explain to residents why they would push MDE to allocate more water from an aquifer that is already over-allocated sounds ridiculous, he said.

In a letter in September, the applicants asked the town to consider allowing the project to have water allocated from the Cone Branch aquifer when the project is developed some time in the next 10 years. Otherwise, they proposed the Brinkley Bill policy to request more allocation for the Hollow Creek aquifer from MDE.

The development proposal would provide 132 acres of low-density residential units and 12 acres of general commercial property along U.S. 40 Alternate.

Public hearings before the burgess and commissioners and the Planning Commission will likely be held in late November or early December, Town Administrator Drew Bowen said Tuesday.

If the application is denied, the owners could apply for another annexation petition after a year, he said.

But Dean said he doesn't expect any rush to reapply if the application is pulled or gets denied.

“The town needs to want it to happen,” he said.