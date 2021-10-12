CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Benefits of Stomach Acid For Health

By Lisa Durant
asapland.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur stomach helps to break down food using two different fluids, hydrochloric acid (HCl) and the enzyme pepsin. This process is known as digestion. The environment of our stomachs consists mainly of high concentrations of HCl (approximately 1M HCl). That’s right, the harsh acidic conditions in which enzymes work best...

asapland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

What are the health benefits of consuming Atorvastatin?

Atorvastatin Normon was the drug officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS). This quality certificate from the health authorities scam counts and shows efficacy bet certain situations of health . Specifically, Atorvastatin is part of a group on drugs known as statins, whose primary mission...
HEALTH
asapland.com

Benefits of Iron Pills

Iron supplements, also known as multivitamins, contain various types of iron and other minerals and vitamins and are mainly used to treat anemia. Benefits of iron pills:. Contains all the necessary ingredients for normal red blood cell formation in the body;. It contributes to the creation of hemoglobin in the...
HEALTH
earth.com

Intermittent fasting has extraordinary health benefits

A recent review of over 25 studies into the effects of intermittent fasting shows that this is a safe diet strategy that can result in clinically significant weight loss ( greater than 5%) and improve several markers of metabolic health, including blood pressure and insulin resistance. The review considered the...
DIETS
asapland.com

The Benefits and Harm of Soft Drinks

In this article, we review the scientific evidence on the effects of soft drinks on our bodies. We will see that they are not only high in sugar but also contain different additives and processing chemicals with potentially harmful effects. Advantages of soft drinks:. Soft drinks are very popular and...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Acid#Acids#Hydrochloric Acid#Anti Inflammatory Drugs
TODAY.com

Azelaic acid: An expert shares the skin benefits and how it works

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Putting acid...
SKIN CARE
humblemusings.com

5 Health Benefits of Perfectly Straight Teeth

How long until you stop hiding your teeth with your hand while speaking? Have you thought about getting braces, or are you worried the cost isn’t a good trade-off? You might be surprised by how much straight teeth can influence the quality of your speech. There are many benefits of...
HEALTH
hoiabc.com

Houseplants can benefit both physical and mental health

PEORIA (HEART OF ILLINOIS ABC) - If you're looking to improve your physical and mental health, try houseplants! They are useful, decorative, and perfect for fall. A previous NASA study, known as the Clean Air Study, showed that plants can remove volatile organic compounds from the air, such as benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene in a small chamber.
GARDENING
Chiropractic Economics

The health benefits of digestive systemic enzyme supplements

Systemic enzyme supplements that enhance digestive system function can help increase the body’s ability to utilize the nutrients consumed. As many as 70 million Americans are faced with a digestive disease according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, accounting for 21.7 million hospitalizations and nearly a quarter of a million deaths every year, causing a renewed interest in systemic enzyme supplements.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
asapland.com

The Benefits of Walnuts

Brain health and their effects on memory were revealed by a new study. This is thought to be the first time that scientists have investigated in detail how walnuts affect cognitive functions in animals and humans and prepared an evidence base for future studies into Alzheimer’s disease, seizures, anxiety, and depression.
EPA
asapland.com

The Benefits of Bee Propolis

We all know that bees produce honey, but did you know that propolis comes from the sap collected by the bees on trees?. It’s a sticky resinous substance that is collected by them to seal any holes in their tree nests, and it also has antibacterial properties. This is why bee propolis was used medicinally for centuries, mainly in Eastern Europe.
asapland.com

Benefits of Grapefruit

Grapefruit is a type of citrus fruit, usually yellow or pink. Some people eat grapefruit as it is, but often it is juiced and added to drinks such as tea. Grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron from food. Research suggests that eating grapefruit may reduce the risk of heart disease and some types of cancer.
NUTRITION
asapland.com

The Benefits of Pomegranate

Seeds are varied, ranging from their antioxidant content to their treatment of arthritis and skin problems. These benefits have been known for centuries throughout various civilizations, but it wasn’t until the twentieth century that pomegranate seeds became more widely known as a supplement. pomegranate seeds are most often sold in...
DIABETES
Woman's World

The Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes or High Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
NUTRITION
Phys.org

Unique underpinnings revealed for stomach's acid pump

Nagoya University researchers and colleagues have improved understanding of the molecular mechanisms of a key protein that makes the stomach acidic. Their findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, could lead to better drugs for stomach ulcers and shed light on the functions of similar proteins across the human body."This gastric protein pumps in acidic ions to fortify our stomach, which is important for digestion but can sometimes lead to ulcers. Our results improve our understanding of how these types of proteins work, and we expect them to have further applications in drug development," says Kazuhiro Abe, a protein crystallographer at Nagoya University who led the research.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There Could Be a Curious Link Between Psychedelics And Improved Heart Health

In recent years, a promising and exciting research avenue has been the potential of psychedelics to provide some unexpected health benefits. Now, researchers might have a new lead in the cardiovascular department. Magic mushrooms have been deemed a 'breakthrough therapy' for treating depression, LSD has emerged as a possible new way to reduce our perception of pain, and MDMA-assisted therapy could soon become a legal way to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the United States. It's still early days, but the findings are so promising, scientists have begun to expand the scope of their research. An emerging hypothesis suggests classic psychedelics, like...
HEALTH
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Demonizing LSD prevents valuable research on health benefits

Modern day “hippies’’ claim we are amid a revival of the 1960s counterculture, an era known for its drug-fueled, antiestablishment cultural wave that flooded through the ’60s into the ’70s. There are many contextual similarities between the ’60s and now, such as the large anti-war sentiment, the social demand for civil rights and an increase in psychedelic use. The ’60s were a time where psychedelic use was in a gray area, LSD was barely regulated and some psychotherapists even prescribed LSD to patients in the United States, since LSD was technically legal until 1968. The legality of the drug was short-lived with the induction of the Nixon administration, which took steps to demonize LSD in efforts to distract from the Vietnam War and to delegitimize the hippies associated with it.
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Protecting the ozone layer is delivering vast health benefits

An international agreement to protect the ozone layer is expected to prevent 443 million cases of skin cancer and 63 million cataract cases for people born in the United States through the end of this century, according to new research. The research team, by scientists at the National Center for...
HEALTH
asapland.com

Benefits of Carrot Vegetables

Carrots are the second most cultivated vegetable in the world, and they come from a species of the brightly colored tap root. It is very good for diabetic people because it has low sugar content. Carrot vegetables also have a large number of minerals and vitamins such as vitamin K, C, E which helps to prevent heart disease and stroke.
LIFESTYLE
asapland.com

Benefits of Wheat Bread

Wheat bread can have many benefits for your health. This is because wheat flour contains fiber, manganese, thiamine, niacin, and phosphorus. The fiber in wheat keeps your digestive system healthy by preventing constipation, promoting regularity, and lowering cholesterol levels. Fiber also helps control hunger so you will not eat between meals when you should be working.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy