Benefits of Stomach Acid For Health

Modern day “hippies’’ claim we are amid a revival of the 1960s counterculture, an era known for its drug-fueled, antiestablishment cultural wave that flooded through the ’60s into the ’70s. There are many contextual similarities between the ’60s and now, such as the large anti-war sentiment, the social demand for civil rights and an increase in psychedelic use. The ’60s were a time where psychedelic use was in a gray area, LSD was barely regulated and some psychotherapists even prescribed LSD to patients in the United States, since LSD was technically legal until 1968. The legality of the drug was short-lived with the induction of the Nixon administration, which took steps to demonize LSD in efforts to distract from the Vietnam War and to delegitimize the hippies associated with it.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO