Pokemon Celebrations is a real thrill for veteran fans of the trading card game. Over the years, fuddy-duddies like me have watched as the TCG has been taken over by YouTube influencers and scalpers. While I don’t want to get too “old man yells at cloud” about it, when Logan Paul wears a $1 million Pokemon card around his neck to his fight with Floyd Mayweather, it’s clear that the hobby is far removed from the days when my friends and I hid cards in our socks to discreetly trade them in school. The new Pokemon Celebrations series is a throwback to this long-gone era, delivering ample rares based on some of the TCG’s most valuable and most loved cards.

