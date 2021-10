The Mountaineers fell to Forks 34-8 Friday night, Oct. 8, in a football matchup. Rainier Coach Andy Bartell said his team did not play to their potential. “It was a little rough,” Bartell said. “We didn’t play our best football. As much as we game-plan and get ready to go, we kind of expected to have a performance like that with the way our season has gone. It’s been a really weird start.”