NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the 2014 robbery and murder of a gun store owner near North Vernon, Indiana. DeJuan Andre Worthen, along with two of his family members, Darryl Worthen and Darion Harris, traveled to southern Indiana in September of 2014 to scope out the inventory at the Muscatatuck Outdoors Gun Shop. The next day, the three of them returned to the store, disconnected the store's security camera and robbed, shot and killed the owner, Scott Maxie.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO