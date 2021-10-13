Eternals Producer Teases Kit Harrington’s Black Knight For Future Films

The DC FanDome event shared the first trailer for the upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker, a spinoff of The Suicide Squad starring John Cena’s titular ultra-patriotic superhero. Written and largely directed by James Gunn, the new series finds Cena’s Peacemaker seeking redemption after he becoming the straight-up villain (and surviving a near-lethal gunshot) in The Suicide Squad. He tasked soon tasked with joining an elite team of assassins who only kill “bad people… usually, unless there’s a mistake” The first teaser plays up Peacemaker’s comedic tone, including Cena’s character joyriding with (and receiving a hug from) a bald eagle, cracking jokes about “butt babies,” partaking in a cocky target practice and just being John Cena-y. Filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Peacemaker arrives on HBO Max on January 13th. Gunn, who also wrote and directed The Suicide Squad, wrote all eight episodes of the series’ first season, while also directing the majority of Season 1.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO