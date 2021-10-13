CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Eternals Producer Teases Kit Harrington’s Black Knight For Future Films

By Danny Peterson
wegotthiscovered.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Marvel’s Eternals on track to introduce its cinematic universe to 10, count em, 10 new superheroes when the film drops next month, some may wonder just what some of those characters’ implications in the greater MCU may be. However, there’s one human character amongst the millennia-old beings that may yet have a future as a hero in his own right, Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Distractify

Who Will Replace Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther 2'? How Marvel Will Honor T'Challa's Legacy

The success of Marvel’s Black Panther left droves of fans excited to see what Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa) had in store for the hit franchise next. After the actor's death following a long, highly secretive experience with cancer, a question on the minds of many immediately surfaced above the rest: Who will portray Black Panther now that the actor who portrayed him so flawlessly is gone?
MOVIES
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

James Gunn Dares Fans to Riot Over ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Death

If the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies are any indication, a major character will surely die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 — due out in May 2023. The Marvel Studios franchise killed off Vin Diesel’s Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Michael Rooker’s Yondu in Vol. 2 (2017). Now, James Gunn has taken to Twitter once again to address fans who claim they will start an all-out riot if the fan-favorite trash panda — Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon — meets his maker in Vol. 3.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Harrington
Person
Kit Harington
Inside the Magic

Marvel Announces New Daredevil Series, Fan-Favorite Character Returning

Earlier this year it was reported that Marvel Comics would be ending their Daredevil series, currently helmed by writer Chip Zdarsky. However, in a recent announcement, Daredevil will be back in the comic book world with Elektra Natchios resuming her mantle as the protector of Hell’s Kitchen, or, to quote the new series’ title, the Woman Without Fear.
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Biggest Summer Movie Release Ever

Except when movie theaters are closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer movie release period is critical to the $11 billion the industry brings in from ticket sales every year. Some of the biggest releases are done over the three long holiday periods of the season: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. […]
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eternals#Mcu#Comicbook#Avengers
CNET

Black Adam first look reveals Dwayne Johnson in god mode at DC Fandome

It's been 20 years since wrestler The Rock burst onto screens as the villainous Scorpion King, and now Dwayne Johnson is playing the bad guy again. In the first Black Adam footage, unveiled at DC Fandome on Saturday, Johnson takes on the power of Shazam as one of DC comics' baddest bad guys. "The truth is I was born to play Black Adam," Johnson said at the virtual fan event before the footage played, promising viewers huge action sequences and "breathtaking 'holy shit' scenes."
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Peacemaker’: See First Trailer for John Cena’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Spinoff Series

The DC FanDome event shared the first trailer for the upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker, a spinoff of The Suicide Squad starring John Cena’s titular ultra-patriotic superhero. Written and largely directed by James Gunn, the new series finds Cena’s Peacemaker seeking redemption after he becoming the straight-up villain (and surviving a near-lethal gunshot) in The Suicide Squad. He tasked soon tasked with joining an elite team of assassins who only kill “bad people… usually, unless there’s a mistake” The first teaser plays up Peacemaker’s comedic tone, including Cena’s character joyriding with (and receiving a hug from) a bald eagle, cracking jokes about “butt babies,” partaking in a cocky target practice and just being John Cena-y. Filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic, Peacemaker arrives on HBO Max on January 13th. Gunn, who also wrote and directed The Suicide Squad, wrote all eight episodes of the series’ first season, while also directing the majority of Season 1.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Avengers Stars Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and More Become Thanos in Terrifying Photos

There are many creative minds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. We've seen lots of great fan art over the years as well as a lot of silly creations that never would have occurred to us. Recently, one fan inserted Ryan Reynolds into the role of Tony Stark into Avengers: Endgame, and Mark Ruffalo shared a neat video that combined the Avengers with household appliances. While some fan art is created to delight the eyes, others are the stuff of pure nightmares. In fact, Instagram user @avenger_lover_2008 recently mashed up some of the Marvel stars faces with Thanos, and it's pretty dang terrifying.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals To Get Early Premiere Date at Film Festival

Before hitting theaters, Marvel Studios' Eternals will debut a the Rome Film Festival. The next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao, will close out the event on October 24th. It will debut in theaters in Italy on November 3rd. That's the same date as for France, Germany, and Sweden. Audiences in the United States and the United Kingdom will have to wait a few more days until November 5th to see the film. According to Variety, the festival's organizers confirmed that some of the film's talent would be at the event to discuss the movie but did not specify who would attend.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Producer Teases New PS5 Exclusive

Jade Raymond is best known for helping birth both the Assassin's Creed and Watch Dogs franchises as a producer, and has also worked on series like Far Cry, Metal Gear Solid, The Sims, and Star Wars Battlefront over the years. She's an industry veteran and one of the most prominent producers in the business, and currently she's working on a brand new game for PlayStation with Haven Entertainment Studios, a Canada-based studio she founded earlier this year. What this game will be, remains to be seen. All we know is it will be a PS5 exclusive, or at least a PS5 console exclusive.
VIDEO GAMES
heroichollywood.com

Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ Is One Of The Longest MCU Films Ever

Chloe Zhao’s Eternals is set to be one of the longest MCU films ever made. It looks like the wait for Eternals will be worth it as it’s set to be the second-longest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame. The last Avengers film clocked in at just over three hours and used its time extremely wisely, tying up the decade-long franchise. Chloe Zhao’s MCU debut clocks in at 2 hours and 30 minutes, a half-hour less than Endgame.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals Producer Reveals Why Heroes Came to Earth

Marvel's Eternals is officially a month away from debuting in theaters, and there are a lot of questions still lingering about the upcoming blockbuster. First and foremost is the film's plot, and how it will canonize the ensemble of Eternals and their centuries-spanning lore within the existing canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a visit to the film's set in early 2020, producer Nate Moore shed some light on that storyline, and particularly how the Eternals will have found their way to Earth. As Moore put it, the film is "a big cosmic crazy movie set on Earth over 7,000 years," and will show the Eternals at different points in their lives.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy