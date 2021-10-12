Letter to the Editor: If the Intent Is to Divide and Conquer, It Is a Job Well Done
Thank you for publishing that refreshing commentary by Julie McDonald. If all of the concerns and accusations promoted by anti-COVID-19 advocates were true, it would mean that all of our health care providers, scientists, manufacturers, administrators and politicians on an international/worldwide scale were and are complicit in duping all of us laymen and all of their colleagues in a scheme to subvert our freedom and our health, ultimately enslaving us all.
