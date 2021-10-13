Hey CadeClubWillSaveUs

If you’ve enjoyed the unique sculptures around town as part of the annual Sculpture Tour Eau Claire, here’s your chance to get involved: Eau Claire’s upcoming 12th annual Sculpture Tour is inviting artists and creators to submit their original work to be displayed for public viewing next year. This year’s submission process is special, as they are waiving all entrance fees due to COVID-19. Even better, artists showcasing their outdoor creations will receive a $550 honorarium. The Sculpture Tour seeks to enhance quality of life in the community through free public art. Chosen sculptures for this year’s displays must be safe, durable, and have the audience (Chippewa Vallians!) taken into consideration. Awards include People’s Choice, Best of Show Bronze, and Best of Show Other Materials. The Sculpture Tour is open to artists of all ages and backgrounds. To send in an application and check out more information, head over to the Call To Artists on the Sculpture Tour website (sculpturetour.org) and check out their Facebook page (Sculpture Tour Eau Claire).

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO