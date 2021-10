There are a lot of issues for the Wyoming Cowboys right now, and most of them lie on the offensive side of the football. The Pokes were shutout for the first time in 11 years, and for the first time at home since 2006, as they lost to Fresno State last Saturday, 17-0. It’s back to the drawing board for the Cowboys on that side of the ball, including opening up the quarterback battle again. Sean Chambers and Levi Williams are sharing reps this week. Williams says whoever it is behind center, it doesn’t matter, they just have to finish.

