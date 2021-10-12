CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Body of missing boater recovered in northern Minnesota

fox9.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating after a missing boater's body was recovered in Crow Wing County, Minnesota. According to the sheriff's office, at about 6 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the Little Rabbit Lake Boat Access in Ironton for a welfare check. A citizen reported seeing an unoccupied boat drifting about 75 feet off the shoreline not far from the boat launch. They also reported seeing a pair of socks and shoes sitting on the dock.

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ironton, MN
County
Crow Wing County, MN
City
Deerwood, MN
State
Minnesota State
Crow Wing County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boater
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy