Body of missing boater recovered in northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating after a missing boater's body was recovered in Crow Wing County, Minnesota. According to the sheriff's office, at about 6 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the Little Rabbit Lake Boat Access in Ironton for a welfare check. A citizen reported seeing an unoccupied boat drifting about 75 feet off the shoreline not far from the boat launch. They also reported seeing a pair of socks and shoes sitting on the dock.