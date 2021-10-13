CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quontic 1.01% APY High-Yield Checking On Balances Up To $150,000 (Requires 10 x $10 Purchases)

By Chuck
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuontic digital bank is offering an high-yield checking account with 1.01% APY on balances up to $150,000 when you make ten purchases of $10 or more each statement cycle. The following activities are not considered qualifying POS debit card transactions and do not count toward earning rewards: ATM- processed transactions; transfers between accounts; purchases made with debit cards not issued by our bank; cash over portions of point-of-sale transactions; Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payments (such as Apple Pay Cash*); loan payments or account funding made with your debit card and purchases made using third-party payment accounts.

