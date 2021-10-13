Master Trooper Adam Gaubert to be Honored at Weekend Funeral Mass

Potentially Threatening Behavior Towards Sulphur High Main Campus Reported by Calcasieu Parish School Board. Sulphur, LA – During the morning of Thursday, September 23, 2021, the Calcasieu Parish School Board reported that they are aware of a situation involving potentially threatening behavior towards the Sulphur High Main Campus. CPSB said that this situation is being taken very seriously and is being fully investigated by both the School Board and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The school board went on to say that the safety of faculty, staff, and students will always be their number one priority. They want to assure parents and guardians that their campuses are safe places for students, and that will always be their primary focus.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 26 DAYS AGO