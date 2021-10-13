CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fully Vaccinated Marijuana Smokers More Likely To Suffer Breakthrough COVID-19

By Danielle Ong
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFully vaccinated people who are also heavy marijuana users may be more likely to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, researchers found. In a new study published on Tuesday in World Psychology, researchers found that people with substance use disorders (SUD) or people who have addictions to marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, opioids and tobacco were 7% more likely to be infected with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. The risk increases to 7.8% among people with marijuana use disorder.

www.ibtimes.com

