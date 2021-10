On Wednesday evening (October 13, 2021) the East Whiteland Board of Supervisors voted to confirm the promotion of Career FF/EMT Greg Lewis to the position of Chief Fire Official (CFO) of East Whiteland Township. CFO Lewis takes over for Matt Fink who retired this past April after 26 years of service to East Whiteland Township. The role of Chief Fire Official for the township was temporarily filled by Career Captain Loren Nafziger. The members of the East Whiteland Fire Company would like to congratulate CFO Lewis on a well-deserved promotion and we look forward to working with him in his new role to continue moving the organization in a positive direction.

