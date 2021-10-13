CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Parents of Summer Wells to appear on Dr. Phil

By Slater Teague
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The parents of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells will appear on the Dr. Phil show, according to an official with the show.

The official confirmed that Candus Bly and Donald Wells have spoken with Dr. Phil McGraw but an air date has not been set yet.

Summer Wells: What’s known in missing 5-year-old Rogersville girl’s case
Don Wells recently spoke with News Channel 11 about the reward fund for his missing daughter.

Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15. Nearly four months later, she remains missing but the Hawkins County Sheriffs Office says the case remains a priority and investigators continue to follow up on tips.

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:

  • Age: 5
  • Sex: Female
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 3′
  • Weight: 40 lbs.
  • Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee
  • Missing Since: June 15, 2021
Continuing Coverage: Search for Summer Wells

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

