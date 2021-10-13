CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freddie Freeman’s HR sends Braves to NLCS for 2nd straight year

 6 days ago
Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 12: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

MV-Free has done it again.

With the game tied in the eighth inning, Freddie Freeman sent a solo shot flying into center left field to give the Braves a 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Will Smith picked up the save. The Braves are now heading to the National League Championship Series for the second straight year.

Atlanta will face the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. Giants lead the Dodgers, 2-1, in the series with Game 4 later tonight.

After Charlie Morton put two runners on base and was pulled, the Brewers struck first in the top of the fourth to take a 2-0 lead.

While there was a controversial infield play in foul territory in the bottom of the inning, the Braves got the bases loaded. An Atlanta pitch hitter came through once again as Eddie Rosario’s single scored two runs to tie the game, 2-2.

The Brewers tacked on another two runs behind Rowdy Tellez’ deep blast to center field off Huascar Ynoa. That is his second 2-run home run of the series.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Braves once again tied up the game with a fielder’s choice from Joc Pederson and a single by Travis d’Arnaud.

A.J. Minter, Luke Jackson and Tyler Matzek pitched solid innings in relief to keep the Brewers off the board through the eighth.

