Littleton man who pleaded guilty to murder wants new trial

A Littleton man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a friend he thought was a police informant wants a new trial, saying his attorneys mishandled a plea deal. In a motion filed Oct. 4 in Grafton County Superior Court, Damien Yeargle asks for a new trial and to withdraw his guilty pleas, saying that he did not knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently enter into a deal that has him serving a lengthy term in New Hampshire State Prison for the May 27, 2016 murder of Robert Pierog.