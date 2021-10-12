CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Littleton, NH

Littleton man who pleaded guilty to murder wants new trial

By John Koziol Union Leader Correspondent
Union Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Littleton man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a friend he thought was a police informant wants a new trial, saying his attorneys mishandled a plea deal. In a motion filed Oct. 4 in Grafton County Superior Court, Damien Yeargle asks for a new trial and to withdraw his guilty pleas, saying that he did not knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently enter into a deal that has him serving a lengthy term in New Hampshire State Prison for the May 27, 2016 murder of Robert Pierog.

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Littleton, NH
Grafton County, NH
Government
State
New Hampshire State
Grafton County, NH
Crime & Safety
Littleton, NH
Government
County
Grafton County, NH
City
Jefferson, NH
Littleton, NH
Crime & Safety
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group, which...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Attorneys#Justice
Reuters

Brazil Senate report drops call for homicide charge against Bolsonaro -reports

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian senators investigating Brazil's handling of COVID-19 have dropped a recommendation from their draft report that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with homicide for alleged government errors, Brazilian media reported Wednesday. Senators leading the congressional probe met late Tuesday to discuss a report prepared by...
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy