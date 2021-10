TULSA, Okla. –– The Dale McNamara Invitational, hosted by The University of Tulsa, returns after a three-year absence Monday-Tuesday, April 9-10. Named for TU golf coaching legend Dale McNamara, the event will be played at the par-72, 6,200-yard Golf Club of Oklahoma course, located in Broken Arrow, Okla., a suburb of Tulsa. The 54-hole tournament will have two rounds of 18 holes played on Monday and the final 18 holes will be played on Tuesday. It will be a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.

TULSA, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO