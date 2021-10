Daryl Morey is back at it, asking for lavish trade packages in exchange for Ben Simmons. The Blazers are the most recent team to deny the Sixers‘ President. There hasn’t been much in the way of Ben Simmons news, but the release of a rumored trade offer has made its way to the people. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers offered the Portland Blazers a trade that consisted of CJ McCollum, three first-round picks, and three first-round pick swaps.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO