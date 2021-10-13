CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAN CRITICAL AFTER SLAMMING INTO 18-WHEELER

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after 3 pm, a Hyundai passenger car was eastbound on SH 242 near Grey Oaks. Traffic was heavy at the time as sweepers were working at cleaning the highway. An 18 wheeler pulling a Landall trailer slowed for traffic. The Hyundai slammed into the rear of the truck. The edge of the bed went through the windshield striking the driver in the head. He was transported to Memorial Herman in the Woodlands in critical condition. The last update was that he was critical but stable in surgery. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured. DPS investigated the crash. Eastbound lanes were routed to the eastbound shoulder with very heavy traffic backup. The road reopened at 5:30 pm.

