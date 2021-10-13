CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche County, OK

Tornado Warning issued for Comanche, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 20:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, an extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa; Tillman A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COMANCHE...SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL TILLMAN COUNTIES At 821 PM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located 5 miles southeast of Snyder, moving northeast at 25 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include Snyder, Indiahoma, Cooperton, southwestern Fort Sill and Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

