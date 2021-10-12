Miami mayor comes clean on canning police chief; calls it ‘best decision’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One by one, the City of Miami commissioners voted in favor of firing Police Chief Art Acevedo. All of this happened Friday night during a commission meeting. The former chief of just six months didn’t challenge the decision and responded with a brief and emotional goodbye. Now, the City of Miami is under scrutiny for the reasons behind its decision to fire the chief of police. “The commission did not like the fact that Acevedo didn’t come from within,” says Juan-Carlos “J.C.” Planas. City leaders and community members questioned Former Police Chief Art Acevedo’s decisions; like taking pictures...

