Miami, FL

Miami mayor comes clean on canning police chief; calls it ‘best decision’

By Angelica Stabile
FOXBusiness
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Miami suspended its newly-elected police chief Art Acevedo after six months on the job and Mayor Francis Suarez revealed on "Varney & Co." why he had to go. Suarez explained that the chief came "highly touted" as president of the Major Cities Chief Association, yet "clashes" between Acevedo and city officials, including "offensive" comments regarding the Cuban Mafia, caused Miami to pull the plug.

WSFA

Union Springs police chief suspended by mayor

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs Mayor Roderick Clark has confirmed the paid suspension of Police Chief Ronnie Felder until further notice. The mayor said he informed Felder, who has been the chief for less than a year, of his suspension on Monday afternoon. Clark said the chief will...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WSVN-TV

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reacts after Police Chief Acevedo fired from post

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s embattled top cop has officially been fired from his post following a series of special meeting surrounding his recent controversial comments about some commissioners. 7News spoke with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez who was, initially, a supporter of the now-former police chief Art Acevedo. Suarez said he...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

City Of Miami Comes Under Scrutiny For Reasons Behind Firing Police Chief Art Acevedo

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One by one, the City of Miami commissioners voted in favor of firing Police Chief Art Acevedo. All of this happened Friday night during a commission meeting. The former chief of just six months didn’t challenge the decision and responded with a brief and emotional goodbye. Now, the City of Miami is under scrutiny for the reasons behind its decision to fire the chief of police. “The commission did not like the fact that Acevedo didn’t come from within,” says Juan-Carlos “J.C.” Planas. City leaders and community members questioned Former Police Chief Art Acevedo’s decisions; like taking pictures...
MIAMI, FL
AFP

Miami sacks its police chief after controversial six month stint

Miami's City Council on Thursday fired the police chief after just six months on the job, ending a brief stint marked by controversy. His poor relationship with the city council worsened last month after he declared that the Miami police were run by a "Cuban mafia," historically a derogatory term used by Havana to describe the island's exiles who oppose the communist regime.
MIAMI, FL
CNN

Miami City Commission votes unanimously to terminate Police Chief Acevedo

(CNN) — The Miami City Commission on Thursday evening voted unanimously to affirm the suspension of Police Chief Art Acevedo and immediately remove him from his position. Acevedo, who attended the hearing, had been suspended "effective immediately" Monday by City Manager Arthur Noriega until the commission made the judgment to terminate him.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WRAL News

Miami commissioners vote to end police chief's stormy tenure

MIAMI — Miami city commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to fire Police Chief Art Acevedo after a short and stormy tenure in which he clashed with city officials and members of his own police force. The five commissioners took the step following a trial-like hearing in which Acevedo was criticized for...
MIAMI, FL
KPEL 96.5

LISTEN: Fired Lafayette Police Chief Calls Into Mayor’s Radio Show

Seven days after Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory dismissed Police Chief Thomas Glover from his position, Glover asked Guillory directly why he was fired. That question came during Thursday morning's live edition of Lafayette Live, Guillory's weekly call-in program on KPEL. Glover called in the show's final segment to confront Guillory about his firing.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Miami police chief suspended, reportedly on track to be terminated

MIAMI, Florida - After only six months on the job, the head of the Miami Police Department has been suspended and may eventually be altogether removed from his position, CNN reports. Police Chief Art Acevedo was suspended by City Manager Art Noriega, who released a statement Monday saying he intends...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

‘Incompatible': Miami Mayor Supports Move to Fire Police Chief Acevedo

Miami officials have decided to fire the city’s new police chief six months into his stormy tenure, after he was lambasted by the city commissioners he accused of meddling in the police department and internal affairs investigations. Miami City Manager Art Noriega said in a statement Monday that he suspended...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Mayor joins chorus to cut loose Miami Police Chief Acevedo. He may not go quietly

The man who lured Police Chief Art Acevedo to Miami cut him loose on Tuesday. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who for weeks had steered clear of the political train wreck surrounding a high-profile hire he had dubbed the “Michael Jordan” of police chiefs just six months ago, finally offered his thoughts on the embattled chief.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

‘Not the Right Fit': Miami City Manager Moves to Fire Police Chief Acevedo

Miami officials have decided to fire the city’s new police chief six months into his stormy tenure, after he was lambasted by the city commissioners he accused of meddling in the police department and internal affairs investigations. Miami City Manager Art Noriega said in a statement Monday that he suspended...
MIAMI, FL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Once hailed as "the best police chief in America," Art Acevedo is suspended in Miami

MIAMI — The city of Miami has suspended and intends to fire its police chief, Art Acevedo. Miami's city manager Art Noriega sent Acevedo a memo Monday listing the reasons for his termination. Noriega said the police chief failed to follow department protocols, he had lost the confidence of his officers and had made improper comments that damaged community relations.
MIAMI, TX

