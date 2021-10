IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa's football team has been on the rise in the national rankings, but the schools field hockey team is climbing even higher. The team is ranked No. 1 in the nation coming off their 12th straight win Sunday at Maryland. They've also had impressive victories this season over North Carolina, which was ranked No. 1 at the time, and Louisville, which was No. 5.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO