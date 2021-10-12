Overhauling the Finance Department for the Future

What are some of the department’s most satisfying successes of the past year and why? We obtained several significant wins—including two in the span of a week—on behalf of leading investment managers holding over $1.4 billion in notes issued by the National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts in groundbreaking litigations concerning the management and control of the Trusts. In these cases, that we lead, the Trusts’ owners have attempted to seize control of the Trusts in violation of the Trust Documents. Our successful rulings established protections that will help ensure the stability of the $10 trillion securitization market for investors. Among other victories, on August 19, we prevailed on a key appeal when the Third Circuit, issued a precedent-setting opinion, in favor of our clients, by invalidating an attempt by the Trusts’ owners to install their own affiliate to service and sell the Trusts’ loans. And, then on August 27, the Delaware Chancery Court issued a groundbreaking decision clarifying that the Trusts’ owners owed fiduciary duties to our clients and other investors when fulfilling any obligations concerning the student loan collateral.

