For the White Sox, it all comes down to this. It’s their job to make sure it all comes down to this Monday afternoon as well. The Sox get their chance to use a raucous home crowd to their advantage, and they’ll have to seize it in hopes of staving off the first of three match points for the Astros. Dylan Cease will take the ball for the White Sox against formidable rookie righty Luis Garcia.

