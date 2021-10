Across the country, there are examples of tolling working for communities and helping to reduce congestion. Over the last decade, here in Clackamas County we saw some of the fastest growth in our state. More people, means more congestion on our roads, including the all too familiar backups on Interstate 205 near Oregon City and West Linn and the diversion. As we work to improve our outdated transportation system and ensure that we manage congestion, improve safety, provide needed funding and apply an equity lens to this work, we know tolling will be a necessary tool for our state and region, now and in the future.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO