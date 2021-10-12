CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unfilled Job Openings Are Stinging Small Businesses

By Vincent Ryan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe optimism index, a popular measure of small business owner sentiment, fell only 1 point for September, to 99.1, but it was the lowest reading since March. Other measures also worsened. The NFIB Uncertainty Index rose five points to 74, and the percentage of business owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months decreased five points to a net negative 33%. (The net scores represent the percentage of surveyed owners expecting better business conditions minus the percentage of owners expecting worse conditions.) The business conditions score was the worst since June 2020.

