Unfilled Job Openings Are Stinging Small Businesses

The Economy is changing – challenges for small business owners. Whilst as a shopper we are met with an ever expanding array of choices about where and how we shop – at local stores, independent shops, high street chains, online, for example – small and independent business owners face continual challenges to keep up with the bigger companies who have seemingly unlimited marketing budgets. As a result, our high streets are ever changing – businesses coming in, businesses going out, new promise in, empty premises and out they go – and so the cycle continues. It can be tough to stand out, create interest, maintain loyalty, and stay the course.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO