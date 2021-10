MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Northern Lights are putting on quite the show this week, visible for many not so far outside of the Twin Cities metro area. We can thank a recent solar ejection. Particles from the sun are tearing through Earth’s magnetic field, creating a colorful light show. (credit: Caroline Solseth) NOAA calls this a G2 on its five-point scale, which means people can see it at lower latitudes than normal. This phenomenon is expected to continue Tuesday night and Wednesday, but it’s not clear if Minnesotans will be able to see it as far south as last night. (credit: Adam Svoboda) More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO