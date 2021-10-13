CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Take Back the Site vigil held at the site of murder suicide

By PAT HRITZ
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLeZ7_0cPPoY6j00

An all too familiar scene took place on the night of October 12th with a somber recognition of violence in an Erie neighborhood.

It was another Take Back the Site of Violence vigil. This vigil was held by the Sisters of Saint Joseph, Sisters of Mercy, and the Benedictine Sisters of Erie.

The evening of October 12th, a large contingent of friends and family gathered at the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue where Erie Police alleged that 50-year-old Greg Ziacik fatally shot Amy Hoffer, then shot himself taking his own life.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph said that changing the tide of violence is the answer to ending these kinds of outcomes.

“We are living in increasingly violent times, and it’s important that we come together and pray for an end to violence, and we can also bring awareness to the fact that we need to learn how to resolve conflict in respectful and dignified manners,” said Betsy Wiest, Sisters of Saint Joseph.

Take Back the Site gathering held for woman recently murdered by ex-boyfriend

The murder suicide took place on Sunday August 28th.

