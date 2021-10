School districts all over the Pacific Northwest and across the country are dealing with staffing shortages in multiple areas. From bus drivers to paraeducators to substitute teachers, already understaffed schools are looking to current staff to help fill roles — a stretch that gets even tougher if teachers have to quarantine because of a COVID-19 exposure. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, public schools and universities nationally fell short of typical hiring goals by 161,000 jobs in September “as they struggled to find enough workers as the school year started.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO