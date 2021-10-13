How to watch Red Sox vs. Astros in 2021 ALCS

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are set to face off in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. That ALCS ended with Boston defeating Houston in five games to advance to the World Series, where it would finish off its dominant campaign by taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two teams have met in the postseason only one other time in 2017, when the Astros topped the Red Sox 3-1 in the Division Series and went on to win their first championship in franchise history.