CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

3 employees killed in shooting at Memphis postal facility, including gunman

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qO7BE_0cPPo7bb00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people died in a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a Memphis-area postal facility, including the gunman, the U.S. Postal Service and FBI confirmed.

USPS officials confirmed to WHBQ that all three individuals killed were employees of the Orange Mound facility, and an FBI spokesperson confirmed that the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Law enforcement officials have not officially identified any of the three deceased, but family members at the scene identified one victim as James Wilson and another as an unnamed 37-year-old woman, the TV station reported.

Tuesday’s shooting, which happened just before 2 p.m. CDT, was the third high-profile shooting in or near the west Tennessee city in recent weeks, USA Today reported.

According to the news outlet, the franchise owner of a sushi counter inside a Kroger grocery store fatally shot one person Sept. 23 and wounded 14 others before killing himself. One week later, a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded inside a school, and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter.

Authorities did not provide a motive for Tuesday’s shooting during an initial news briefing.

The facility, called the East Lamar Carrier Annex, is one used by employees and is not a post office retail location where customers come for mail services, the local union president told USA Today by phone.

In a prepared statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the USPS said: “The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis. Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

6-month-old mauled to death by family dog in Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. — A Tennessee infant died Sunday after being attacked by a family pet. Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Kodak home at about 6:15 p.m. after a caller reported that a baby was not breathing following a dog attack, WBIR reported. According to the Knoxville News...
TENNESSEE STATE
KRMG

Alex Murdaugh is denied bond on $3M theft charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — A judge denied bond Tuesday for Alex Murdaugh, saying the attorney's considerable financial resources and mental instability appear for now to make it too risky to allow him to await trial outside of jail on charges he stole $3.4 million in insurance money meant for the sons of his housekeeper.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Washington sheriff charged over confrontation with Black man

TACOMA, Wash. — (AP) — The Washington state attorney general on Tuesday filed two misdemeanor criminal charges against a county sheriff stemming from his confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January. Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer faces one count of false reporting and one count of making a false...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections

TYLER, Texas — (AP) — A Texas nurse was convicted Tuesday of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries. The Smith County jury deliberated for about an hour before finding William George Davis, of Hallsville, guilty...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

San Francisco announces cash rewards to collar auto burglars

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — San Francisco will give out cash awards of up to $100,000 for information about the ringleaders of high-level auto burglaries — in yet another push to battle crime in a city marked by attention-grabbing vehicle smash and grabs, home break-ins and retail theft. The cash...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRMG

Indictment accused Nebraska congressman of lying to FBI

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. The U.S. attorney's office announced that the...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wilson
KRMG

'A dangerous time': Portland, Oregon, sees record homicides

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — It was nearly last call on a Friday when Jacob Eli Knight Vasquez went to get a drink across the street from the tavern where he worked in northwest Portland — an area with a thriving dining scene, where citygoers enjoy laid-back eateries, international cuisines and cozy cafés.
OREGON STATE
KRMG

Freshman fraternity member at Kentucky dies from 'presumed alcohol toxicity'

NEW YORK — A freshman at the University of Kentucky died from alcohol toxicity Monday night after he was found unresponsive at his fraternity house, officials said. University police officers were called to FarmHouse Fraternity at about 6:22 p.m. Monday where Thomas Lofton Hazlewood, an 18-year-old fraternity member, was unresponsive, the university said.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

No major injuries after plane runs off Texas runway, burns

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — (AP) — No one was seriously hurt when an airplane taking passengers to the AL Championship Series game in Boston ran off a runway and burned Tuesday morning near Houston, authorities said. The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was carrying 21 people when it rolled through a fence and...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy