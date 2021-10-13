CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Gruden removed from Buccaneers Ring of Honor

By John Healy
 6 days ago
Jon Gruden is a significant figure in the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he will no longer be recognized among the franchise greats.

The Bucs announced on Tuesday that they were removing Gruden from Tampa Bay’s Ring of Honor following emails that leaked showing the famed head coach using homophobic and sexist language as well as racist tropes.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years,” the team announced. “While we acknowledge Jon Gruden’s contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.”

Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, was inducted into the Bucs Ring of Honor in 2017 during a Monday Night Football telecast he was announcing. He led the Bucs to the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship in his first season as head coach of the team in 2002.

The Bucs also have a statue of Gruden outside the main entrance lobby at Raymond James Stadium, although that section remains closed due to COVID-19 precautions. No immediate decision has been made on the statue, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

The fallout of Gruden’s emails also resulted in him losing a sponsorship with Skechers.

