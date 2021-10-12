Oklahoma Physician Charged in Death of Woman Found Near Lake Village

OCTOBER 12, 2021 An Oklahoma physician was arrested last night (*Monday, October 11th) by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division. Dr. Tyler Tait, 34, of Tahlequah, was taken into custody at Lake Village and is being held at the Chicot County Jail charged with first degree murder. Chicot County sheriff’s deputies requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the death of Moria Kinsey, 37, of Tahlequah. Deputies responded to a report of a woman in need of medical assistance about 12:15 PM, Monday. Kinsey was located lying outside a vehicle parked alongside U.S. Highway 65, approximately two miles north of Lake Village, near the McMillan Corner community. Tait was found near the vehicle. Kinsey was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased by a local doctor at 2:18 PM yesterday. Kinsey’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the manner and cause of death is being determined. State police special agents examined the vehicle Tait and Kinsey had been traveling in from Mississippi and found evidence of a physical altercation inside. Monday evening, after interviewing Tait and later consulting with Thomas Deen, 10th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, agents arrested Tait.