Hope, AR

Odis Junior McKamie

By April Lovette
swark.today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePastor Odis Junior McKamie, 88, of Hope, AR went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was a long-time member of Harvest Baptist Church. Odis pastored at Immanuel Baptist, Hope, AR, Mt. Vernon Community Church, Bucker, AR and Emmanuel Baptist Church, Hope, AR. He, also for a number of years served the Lord in Ministry at 3 local nursing homes. Odis was employed for many years at Cox Brothers Foundry and Machine Company.

