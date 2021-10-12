Odis Junior McKamie
Pastor Odis Junior McKamie, 88, of Hope, AR went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was a long-time member of Harvest Baptist Church. Odis pastored at Immanuel Baptist, Hope, AR, Mt. Vernon Community Church, Bucker, AR and Emmanuel Baptist Church, Hope, AR. He, also for a number of years served the Lord in Ministry at 3 local nursing homes. Odis was employed for many years at Cox Brothers Foundry and Machine Company.swark.today
