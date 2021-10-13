Nevada County Quorum Court gets update on Nubbin Hill Bridge Project

The Nevada County Quorum Court met this evening and Judge Glass provided an update on the Nubbin Hill Bridge Project. Glass said the city and county both have finished their portions of the pre-construction process and once the state completes its part, then construction would begin. The estimation, as of tonight, for the start of construction is sometime after the new year. In the interim, however, Judge Glass said he feels confident that the the present conditions of the area will hold up until construction can start.